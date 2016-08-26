Classic cars will create impressive display at Bexhill on Bank Holiday

The grounds at the Polegrove, Bexhill will be transformed into a haven for classic car enthusiasts on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club is hosting its 12th classic car show, and they are anticipating in the region of 500 cars, ranging from vintage to modern and a selection of military vehicles.

Many other car clubs are joining them, along with a variety of trade stands and food stalls and entertainment for the children in the shape of an inflatable slide; assault course and Go-Karts.

The event runs from 10am - 4pm and admission is £3 adults, £1 children.

The classic cars in the special display to commemorate the ten decades of The Queen’s life range from a 1925 Bullnose Morris and a 1930s Morris 10 saloon to a 1957 Elva Courier (made in Bexhill) to the very latest Ford Mustang.

This year’s show will support: Homecall - a home visiting service for the visually impaired; Bexhill’s Golden Marigold Club; SERV Sussex – providing transportation of blood and urgent medical items and Bexhill’s Gateway Club.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club would like to pass their thanks to their main sponsor, Drays of Western Road and also to the Show Committee, who have been working hard all year to ensure that everyone who visits will enjoy a day to remember.

Formed in 1999, the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club was established to cater for the needs of all motor enthusiasts, whether they drive a classic car, a commercial, motorcycle, or even a modern everyday vehicle. The benefits of membership are many.

The Club attends several local shows and events during the course of the season, including such prestigious events as the Senlac Classic Car Show, so members can show off their pride and joy.

The club also holds informal social meetings every fourth Friday of the month from 7.30pm for 8pm start, and will extend a warm welcome to any like-minded car enthusiasts.

Bexhill has been dubbed the birth of British motor racing after the first races in Britain were held on the seafront in 1902 with over 200 vehicles taking part.

Further information on the Show is available on the website: www.bexhill100mc.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.