Comedy capers for Children in Need

Hurst Green based amateur dramatics group Comedy Capers will be putting their talents to good use this weekend to raise funds for Children in Need.

After 16 years of variety shows and almost £30,000. of funds raised for the BBC’s Children in Need charity, Hurst Green’s Comedy Capers are ready to present their 2017 variety show.

Comedy, dance, song and plenty of surprises are sure to wow audiences at Hurst Green Village Hall on Friday November 10, 7.30pm and Saturday 11, 2.30pm and 7.30pm .

With a cast and crew of returning favourites, some new faces bring with them new talents, you will be sure to be entertained. Delicious homemade refreshments and amazing prizes will also be available.

Director and producer Adam Fuller, 33, said: “Our cast have been working hard at rehearsals for the past few months and are now ready for their audience, but ultimately we are all committed to raising even more money for Children in Need than last year’s record breaking total”.

For further details visit: www.comedycapershurstgreen.co.uk or email: cinhurstgreen@outlook.com, with tickets available for purchase at Hurst Green Village Shop.

