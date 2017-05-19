Commercial premises targeted by burglars in Hastings and Rother

Police are appealing for information following recent break-ins at business premises, garages and commercial units in Hastings and Rother.

Two motorcycles - a red Honda CRF450R and a green Kawasaki KXF250, respectively numbered 13 and 44 - were stolen from a caravan park in Hastings at around 1.30am on Saturday, May 13.

Power tools and machinery have been stolen from units and garages across the two districts, and in Bexhill safes in business premises have been broken into and, in some cases, removed by intruders.

Inspector Dan Russell, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’ve unfortunately seen a recent rise in overnight break-ins, and are asking that if anyone sees or hears anything suspicious around commercial properties they should contact police immediately on 999.”

Anyone with information about break-ins to date or what has become of stolen items is asked to contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or report details online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or phone 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.