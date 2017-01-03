Common dig in for eighth straight league win

Little Common's footballers dug in to continue their unbeaten run yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday).

The Commoners won 3-2 away to Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One, despite twice seeing a lead cancelled out.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: "We probably made it a bit more difficult than we needed to, but when you're winning it becomes a habit and you find ways of getting that victory."

Fielding the same line-up as that which started the Boxing Day derby victory away to Bexhill United, Eldridge felt that Common controlled the first half and could have been out of sight by half time had they taken their chances.

Common drew first blood after 10 minutes when Eldridge's free kick from a central position was headed in by the unmarked Dan Cruikshank at the far post - the centre-half's second goal in successive matches.

The visitors' lead lasted barely a minute, though, as Seaford equalised with what Eldridge considered a bit of a sloppy goal for Common to concede. Common failed to track a runner and George Rudwick lifted the ball over away goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell, who got a touch to the shot but couldn't prevent it from crossing the line.

Wes Tate scored his 20th Little Common goal of the season in the 3-2 victory over Seaford Town.

Common retook the lead in the 24th minute. After a good, patient build-up, Wes Tate's shot wasn't particularly well struck, but nonetheless found its way into the net.

Common might have been further ahead by the interval. Eldridge hit the post from a free kick, while Jamie Crone and Lewis Hole also had sights of goal.

Eldridge felt the next goal after half time would be key and the second half was a slightly more even affair.

Hole played a lovely ball round the corner for strike partner Crone to race onto, but the goalkeeper saved his shot and Hole's follow-up. George Aston also had an opportunity at a corner.

Lewis Hole netted the winner in Little Common's 3-2 victory.

Seaford restored parity for a second time midway through the half. The home full-back travelled too far for Common's liking and squared to the edge of the box where Joey Pout slid in and found the corner of the net.

Tate and Hole had chances to put Common ahead once again, while Seaford missed a good opportunity to go in front for the first time.

In the end it was Common who landed the decisive blow in the 81st minute. Jared Lusted delivered the ball into the box and Hole brought it under control well before slotting home his 21st of the season.

Common might have had a couple more on the break towards the end as openings fell to Eldridge and Tate, but they did enough to begin the new year with three more important points.

"We controlled the game, had a lot of possession and were quite controlled in what we were doing," added Eldridge. "Having conceded to be pegged back to 2-2, we showed a bit of mental strength to get the winner. It shows that spirit about us and determination to achieve."

Common: Cruttwell, Bristow, Mote, Eldridge, Aston, Cruikshank, Saville (Lusted), Tate, Hole, Crone (Burgon), Smith (Wells).

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!