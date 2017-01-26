Common keen to pick up where they left off

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge is keen to pick up where they left off as the football club prepares to resume its league campaign.

Having been without a fixture last weekend, the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One leaders will be back in action at home to Selsey this coming Saturday.

And they will be aiming to reproduce the form they showed to turn a two-goal half time deficit into a vital 3-2 victory away to Ringmer in their last outing a fortnight ago.

Eldridge said: “It will be good to get back into it after a week off and we’ll be looking to carry on where we left off.”

A fascinating battle for the title - and indeed the three promotion places - lies in prospect during the final part of the season.

Common, who have 10 games to go, lead second-placed Saltdean United on goal difference and the top five clubs are covered by just six points.

“Every game will be massively important now, but obviously the home games are going to be absolutely key,” continued Eldridge, whose team is still undefeated at Little Common Rec in the league this season.

“You’ve got to look forward to it and be excited about it. If you can’t, there’s no point playing sport or being involved. You want to do the best you can and be up there, and that’s where we are at the moment.

“It’s going to be an exciting challenge. It all comes down to consistency and one defeat in however many (games) it is shows we’ve been quite consistent.”

Three points are a must really for Common against an 11th-placed Selsey side which they’ve beaten twice already this season, including a 5-0 home win in a Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup first round tie at the start of October.

“Looking at their results, and obviously the last time they came to us, they don’t seem to travel too well and that’s something we will be looking to try and take advantage of,” Eldridge went on.

“We treat every team with the respect they deserve, but it’s important to make a good start and that sets the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

“I think we’re a better team when we start brightly and score the first goal where possible. If we can get ourselves in front, we tend to be more relaxed and a better team.

“We’ve also shown we can do things the hard way as well, but you want to try and make the game as comfortable and relaxed as you can.”

Dom Bristow is away, and Anthony Cooper and Zack McEniry are unlikely to be fit, but Common should otherwise have a full squad to pick from. Kick-off is 3pm.

Little Common’s upcoming fixtures: January 28 Selsey (h), February 4 Midhurst & Easebourne (a), February 11 Langney Wanderers (h), February 25 East Preston (h).