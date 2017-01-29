Common lose top spot after first home defeat

Little Common Football Club saw its unbeaten home record and stay at the top of the table come to an end yesterday (Saturday).

The Commoners slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Selsey in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One, despite opening the scoring.

Adam Smith and Louis Walker came in to replace Dom Bristow and Harry Saville in an otherwise unchanged line-up for the Commoners.

After a tight start, it was Common who opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Jamie Crone picked the ball up and ran across the edge of the area before unleashing a fine effort into the top corner of the net.

The Commoners failed to capitalise on their bright start, however, and the visitors were level after 24 minutes. Lindon Miller's fine delivery into the box was met by Joe Clarke, whose header left Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell with no chance.

Selsey took the lead eight minutes later when a free kick into the Common area found an unmarked Miller, who helped the ball into the net with a neat finish.

Crone had an opportunity to draw Common level when he raced through on goal, but the visiting goalkeeper made a good stop low to his left.

The Commoners began the second period a little brighter and enjoyed long spells of possession without creating too many chances.

Wes Tate had the ball in the net following a Lewis Hole flick, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Tate also saw two efforts clear the crossbar before Hole was unable to connect with a close range header from Crone's cross.

A Common corner led to Selsey's third goal when a quick break ended with the lively Miller slotting home his second of the afternoon.

The game was sealed minutes later when Cruttwell spilled the ball into the path of Manners, who poked the ball home.

Common saw two late efforts blocked, but Selsey - who were beaten 5-0 on their last visit to the Rec for a cup game at the start of October - saw the game out with relative ease.

Common: Cruttwell, Walker (Curteis), Mote, Eldridge, Aston, Cruikshank, Smith (Denny), Tate, Hole, Crone, Wells (Sloat).

Southern Combination League Division One top seven (played-points): 1 Saltdean United 25-56, 2 LITTLE COMMON 25-53, 3 East Preston 23-52, 4 Steyning Town 26-50, 5 Mile Oak 25-50, 6 Lingfield 23-42, 7 BEXHILL UNITED 26-34.

