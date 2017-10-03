Communities coming together in Bexhill with launch of new group

Newly formed organisation ‘Sussex Ladies Integrating Communities’, held their first community event at the Youth Centre in Bexhill last Sunday.

The group of five women: Firuza Jahan, Ritha Ahmed, Mahima Ahmed, Shumi Amin and Sharmin Amin work alongside youth members to fulfil their main vision ‘to break down boundaries, to support integration within the multicultural society and for us today and for the future, tomorrow.’

The outstanding success of the ‘Sunday Fun day Eid Day’ event was due to the strong support it received from members of the community, who actively participated in several activities which taught them how to embrace differences in each other.

Following this, members of S.L.I.C had worked tirelessly to hold stalls for cakes, scarves, and numerous other activities for children to enjoy, such as face painting, henna tattoo, raffles prizes and lucky dip.

The event received support from the Rother District Council, Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and local businesses made generous donations. Having received such positive feedback, the Sussex Community look forward to attending the next S.L.I.C event.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Azad, who opened the celebration, said: ““The day was packed with excitement and vibrant colours. It was very successful event, which broke down boundaries between people with differences. I congratulate the young ladies for thinking of such a great idea and for making Bexhill a stronger multicultural community.”