Community comes together in the name of peace at Galley Hill pole

Friends of the Bexhill Peace Pole project held a gathering on Galley Hill earlier this month.

Bexhill Deputy Mayor Cllr Abu Azad, who attended the gathering, said: “After all that has happened in the UK recently, with so many lives ruined, it felt right to gather round the peace pole and be together as a community.

“We held a minutes silence in honour of all the victims of the Manchester bombings, Tower Bridge and Westminster attacks and Grenfell Tower fire.”

Buddhist Nun Lamma led a prayer which was followed by a native American flute performance by Mehmet from Red Sulphur Interfaith Music.

Local music teacher Charles Harvey played a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

Ambient music during the afternoon was provided by local producer Harvey Summers and Reiki Treatment taster sessions were available from Sarina Korotane from The Reiki Studio.

Rachel Streeter and the Rhythm Fields Vocal Group who are part of a community interest project in Sidley called ‘Calm Farm’ got everybody singing with an old gospel song.

Councillor Azad gave the closing speech.

He said: “We are all united. This is what you learn from such inspirational events.

“The peace pole gathering was a splendid afternoon on Sunday with the community of Bexhill who came together to commemorate a good cause.

“I support this project and hope that the Peace Pole remains in Bexhill for good.”

