Community joins together for launch of Battle Festival

More than 400 local school children and their families are set to star in a procession during the dramatic opening ceremony for Battle Festival on Saturday October 8.

A spectacular free outdoor show will see 20ft giant puppet move through the streets, along with choirs, musicians, actors and a lantern procession, featuring the children.

The Winter Giant from award-winning producers Beautiful Creatures Theatre, tells the heartwarming tale of a giant looking for a place to call home.

It speaks of our common humanity, of the importance of a community that welcomes everyone, and of the desire amongst all humans to live in a safe, warm place.

The show is in the form of a procession through the streets of Battle, on Saturday 7, starting at Battle Recreation on North Trade Road by the Guide Hut at 7.30pm, proceeding down the High Street and finishing on the Abbey Green in front of Battle Abbey at 9pm.

The performance follows a series of lantern-making workshops for children in schools and other community spaces.

Music will come from a group of more than 100 singers from community choirs and percussion students from East Sussex Music Service, alongside professional musicians and actors, including locally-based soloists Chiara Vinci, Claire Nicholson, Russell Able White, and Mike Willis.

Many of the singers are participating in Battle Festival again this year after being part of PUSH Community Opera, which was commissioned by Battle Festival 2016 in collaboration with Glyndebourne Opera.

Battle Festival is a month long, annual arts and music festival running throughout October. Tickets for events can be purchased at www.battlefestival.co.uk or at the Crafty Norman, Battle High Street and AHA Stationers in Mount Street. For programme details visit www.battlefestival.co.uk.