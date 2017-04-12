Computer classes set to start again in two weeks

The next round of computer classes at Little Common Community Centre (LCCC), Shepherds Close are due to begin week commencing April 24,

There are beginner classes for iPads and Laptops as well as an iPad Improvers and two Laptop Intermediate classes, one exploring Images and Text and the other on General Usage covering photographs, social media and Internet browsing.

A spokesperson said: “These courses often benefit computer-phobics and senior residents to get to grips with new technology while improving their levels of competence and gaining confidence in a friendly atmosphere.”

Deadline for applications is 12noon on April 19.

Full details can be found on the LCCC website at: https://littlecommoncc.org.uk or call Terri Holmes on 01424 214437.