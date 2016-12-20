Concern hospitals could be stripped of doctor training accreditation

There are fears the Trust which runs the Conquest Hospital and DGH could be stripped of a training accreditation after ‘serious concerns’ were raised by junior doctors.

In April this year, the General Medical Council carried out a survey of doctors in training at the East Sussex NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals.

Addressing a recent meeting of the Trust’s board, Dr Adrian Bull, chief executive of ESHNHST, admitted: “We had really quite a bad result.”

After ‘serious concerns’ were raised by junior doctors, including issues surrounding bullying, inspectors from the GMC followed up the survey with a formal inspection.

If the GMC felt the Trust’s training was not up to scratch, it could take away its accreditation.

Dr Bull said: “If we lose our junior doctors, we are in serious difficulties.”

However following verbal feedback from the GMC, ahead of the publication of its findings, the Trust is confident that the issues have been resolved.

Dr David Walker, medical director at the Trust, said: “I had extensive involved feedback from the chair of the review and they said overall the juniors were positive and the quality of supervision was good and they were please with the two day visit.”

The only exception was physicians at the Conquest who were ‘ambivalent, rather than negative’, according to Dr Bull.

The official report is expected shortly.

