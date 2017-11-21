Concerns for missing Bexhill man

Police are appealing for public help to help find a missing Bexhill man.

Police are searching for Kayley Hunnisett, 39, who has been missing from an address in Collington Avenue, Bexhill, since November 10.



He is 5 ft 6in tall, slim with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Kayley likes to travel and talk to strangers, but he does have some mental health issues and there is some natural increased concern for him because of his vulnerability."



Anyone who has seen Kayley or who has any other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 777 of 19/11.