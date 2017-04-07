Core running launches in St.Leonards

Former electrochemical sales rep Chris Matthews, 38, spent a lot of his time in endless traffic jams daydreaming of having his own business.

With the help of a Start Up Loan from The Let’s Do Business Group (LDBG), and Chris’ passion for sports and running, ‘Core Running Ltd’ opened in February this year.

Core Running is a specialist running shop located at 115 Sedlescombe Road North in St. Leonards. Open Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm, the shop supplies goods to aid runners in both performance and comfort, but also gives a friendly, supportive service.

Chris said: “I genuinely like finding out people's ambitions and goals and I want to help them achieve. Hastings has a fantastic running community from Park Run, to off-road ultra-marathoners but there hasn’t been a specialist shop dedicated purely to running in the local area.”

The Start Up Loan was fundamental to the opening of the shop. It enabled Chris to purchase stock but also the application process with LDBG gave him help with completing a business plan and the chance to go over the detail ensuring he had covered everything.

Chris found that setting up the business was a time consuming process, there were low points, worrying about finances, premises falling through and having to make unexpected purchases. However, he said: “Working on creating your own brand is fun and rewarding. You never get bored of it and seeing it come to life gives an amazing sense of pride and achievement. I may work all hours but I'm happier than ever, I've met some great people and support for the shop has been excellent, I'm very grateful.

Sales have been better than expected for my first month of trading and in the future I am keen to expand the range of products available and become the first choice shop for new and experienced runners, and walkers.”

Find out more about Core Running on their website www.core-running.co.uk or call 01424 834560. Follow on twitter @corerunning or like on Facebook @corerunning78.

