Country Show promises great day

Rye and District Country Show on Saturday August 19 promises a great family day out and will raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

The show takes place at Elm Tree Farm at Icklesham, adjacent to the A259, and runs from 10am - 4pm.

Rye Country Show 2016. SUS-160813-131612001

It has a wealth of entertainment, including a traditional horse and dog show, classic cars, a dog grand national, children’s games, ferrets, terrier racing and much more.

There will also be a fantastic selection of food and drink, and the opportunity to browse stalls and crafts stalls in the Country Living tent.

This year’s amazing raffle, gives you the chance to win many wonderful prizes, with the first prize being a brand new Citroen C1.

Raffle tickets are now available for sale in St Michael’s Retail Shops and other outlets.

Emma Bailey, from St Michael’s Hospice, said: “We really appreciate all the hard work by the Show Chairman, Jenny Yeo and her dedicated hardworking committee for all the months of organising they put into the Show.

“Also our thanks go to Kit McLean and Phil Merricks for hosting this fantastic family day out at Elm Tree Farm.

“With a chance to win a brand new Citroen C1 and have a fun filled day for all the family, we hope everyone will come along.

Other attractions at the show include a silent auction,and live entertainment and the Hospice Retail on the Road team will be there too.

Full details of this and other events, held in support of St Michael’s, can be found on the hospice website at www.stmichaelshospice.com.