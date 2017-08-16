Countryside comes to life for Rural Past Times event

Visitors to the popular Rural Past Times event at the weekend enjoyed perfect sunny weather.

The event takes place in the beautiful grounds of Pestalozzi at Sedlescome and as well as showcasing vintage tractors and farm machinery and country crafts, raises thousands of pounds for charities and good causes,

Rural Past Times 2017. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-170814-065843001

People were able to admire heavy horses in action, watch ploughing demonstrations and browse a number of stalls.

The show enjoyed great success last year, enabling the organisers to donate £1,000 each to seven local charities. This brings the total amount donated since the first show in 2011 to £27,750.00.

This year saw record number of entries including vintage commercials and tractors, horticultural equipment, stationary engines and collections, heavy horses, ferrets and birds of prey. The organisers also provided eight free pitches for local charities.

New this year was a fun Dog Show and performances from Roses Are Red Morris Dancers.

The Forest Folk were on hand to provide educational fun for children.

A spokesperson from Pestalozzi said: “We were delighted to welcome Rural Past Times back to our beautiful estate for the seventh consecutive year.”

