COUNTY NEWS BREAKING: Major fire at recycling centre

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire that broke out at a waste recycling centre in Sussex overnight.

The fire is under control and there are no reported injuries.

RABBIT SKIP FIRE 11-6-17 SUS-171106-121356001

The first of more than twenty 999 calls to the Rabbit Waste Management building in Chartwell Rd, Lancing, was received at 1.15am this morning (Sunday) with fire crews from Lancing and Shoreham initially mobilised.

The fire was in a large building containing more than 500 tonnes of wood chippings used for recycling.

The fire was attacked using ground monitors and jets with firefighters working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rest of the building and plant room.

At its height the incident involved 10 fire engines with West Sussex crews supported by colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

RABBIT SKIP FIRE 11-6-17 SUS-171106-121310001

The smoke from the fire is not believed to be toxic.

The incident has now been scaled down but is expected to be protracted with fire crews at the scene for most of the day.

A fire service spokesperson said, “Thanks to all the crews that attended for the way they tackled the fire to stop it spreading, and a special mention to our

control operator colleagues for managing the busy mobilising and standby moves to help maintain fire cover across the county.”