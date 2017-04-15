COUNTY NEWS: ‘Easter eggs and vodka bottle’ hurled at police in siege

Easter eggs and an empty bottle of vodka were among the items reportedly hurled at police in a siege last night (Friday) on a Sussex property.

Neighbours said they heard gunshots and police sirens as officers wearing riot gear arrived at the house in Peerley Close, Bracklesham, around 7pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police were called following reports of a disturbance.

They confirmed that items were thrown at officers but nobody was injured.

A man, approximately in his early 20s, was arrested following the three-hour incident.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.