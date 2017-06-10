COUNTY NEWS: Festival reveller rescued from river

A reveller at a Sussex festival had to be rescued from a river in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The man is believed to have gone into the River Adur after attending the Wild Life festival at the airport.

Shoreham rescue SUS-171006-111305001

Emergency services were called at 1.30am and he was found near the Adur Ferry Bridge.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, police, ambulances and both Shoreham lifeboats were at the scene.

The man was plucked from the water by lifeboat volunteers and taken back to shore aboard the lifeboat.

He was then transferred to hospital by ambulance.