COUNTY NEWS: Fly-tipper jailed for 12 months after dumping spree

A man has been jailed for 12 months after a fly-tipping spree across the Sussex countryside.

After previously pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing, Jamie Tanner, 25, of Woodacres, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to six incidents of fly-tipping at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 8.

Jamie Tanner has been sentenced to 12 months for six counts of fly-tipping

As a result of his actions, Wealden District Council said access to farmland was blocked and on one occasion crops spoiled by the dumping of large amounts of renovation and house clearance waste.

According to the council, land at Pick Hill, Chiddingly; Michelham Priory Road, Hailsham; Tanyard Hill, Waldron; Deanland Road, Ripe; Squab Lane, Magham Down; and Common Lane, Selmeston was blighted by the series of fly-tips left by Tanner.

The Court heard how he had continued fly-tipping despite having previously been prosecuted by both Wealden and Lewes District Council for the offence.

Magistrates took into account Tanner’s late guilty plea but also the severity of the offences and passed sentence accordingly.

The fly-tipping in Priory Road, Michelham

He was sentenced to 12 months immediate custody and also a 12 months driving ban, according to Wealden District Council.

Councillor Ann Newton, Wealden Cabinet member with responsibility for environment and conservation, said: “The result of this court case follows a lengthy and complex investigation by Wealden’s Street Scene Team who aim to keep the Wealden countryside looking its best.

“I would like to thank them for their hard work. It sends out a clear message for any potential fly tippers: we are watching you!”

Costs of £400 were awarded to Wealden District Council and Tanner was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Fly-tipping at Deanland Road, Ripe.

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping is asked by the council not to intervene or approach the offenders but take the details of any vehicle involved along with a description of the suspects and pass this to the Street Scene Team on 01892 602735 or street.scene@wealden.gov.uk

The council also advises people not to touch or tamper with fly-tipped waste for health and safety and investigative reasons.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “Householders have a part to play in preventing fly tipping – always ensure any waste you have removed is taken away by a registered waste carrier.

“Don’t be afraid to ask to see a licence and make a note of the details on the licence to ensure we do not have to take action against you if your waste is found dumped.”