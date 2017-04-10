COUNTY NEWS: Has the Rampion digger’s saviour arrived?

Has the saviour of the stranded Rampion digger arrived?

A large offshore construction vessel has been spotted off the coast of a Sussex beach, near the location of the stricken Rampion digger.

The stricken Rampion digger, with Grand Canyon III in the distance. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The digger, which was named ‘Moby Dig’ following a recent reader poll, has been stuck in the sea off Worthing beach since Tuesday.

It had been working on the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

Rampion, which is owned by energy company E.ON, has not yet announced how it intends to move the 80-foot digger.

However, the sight of the 127ft ‘Grand Canyon III’, a specialist construction vessel featuring a large crane, near the digger may give some indication of how the company intends to rescue it.

The vessel has a deadweight carrying capacity of 7,900 tonnes, according to shipping tracker Marine Traffic, and is registered in Panama.

Video credit: Eddie Mitchell