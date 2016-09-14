COUNTY NEWS: Man in court for hitting sister with bin bag

A man found himself in court yesterday for hitting his sister with a bin bag.

Robin Godden, 51, of Main Road, Bosham, was charged with assaulting his sister, Katrina Evans, by beating on May 15 this year.

Why the matter wasn’t dealt with by a police caution I do not know Chris Chatterton

But he was given an absolute discharge at Worthing Magistrates’ Court after his solicitor, Chris Chatterton, called for the ‘very unusual’ sentence.

He added that the case should never have come to court.

Mr Chatterton told magistrates that the complainant was visiting their mother, who lives in an annex on her brother’s grounds, and was clearing out some rubbish which she left in bags outside.

Godden took exception to her not putting them in a wheelie bin and an argument between the pair ensued, leading his sister to throw a bag at him.

He threw it back in retaliation and she then called the police, leading to his arrest.

Godden was fully complaint with police and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mr Chatterton said: “Technically it is an assault but no injury has been caused.

“Why the matter wasn’t dealt with by a police caution I do not know.”

This was echoed by chairman of magistrates Gavin Oclee-Brown when sentencing.

Godden was ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

