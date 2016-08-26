COUNTY NEWS: Murdered teen’s parents pay tribute to their ‘beautiful girl’

The parents of a teenager whose body was found on Thursday have paid a heartfelt tribute to their ‘beautiful girl’ and released a photograph of her, Sussex police has said.

Sharon Grice and Richard Green of Hove, parents of Shana Grice, 19, said: “Shana is our beautiful girl, a kind thoughtful, caring daughter who always thought of others.

“We would like to thank Ashley and his family for their support.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their beautiful kind words.

“We would like to ask that our privacy be respected through this difficult time.”

According to Sussex Police, Ashley was Shana’s current boyfriend.

Shana’s body was found at her address in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak, on Thursday morning.

The 27-year old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder in Burgess Hill is still in custody for interview and further enquiries, police said.

Magistrates at Brighton today granted a warrant authorising his continued detention if necessary until Sunday.

A post-mortem is currently taking place in Brighton but is not expected to conclude until later tonight.

As previously announced, the death has been notified to the Independent Police Complaints Commission. To read the full story, click here.

