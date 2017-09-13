COUNTY NEWS: Shock as Sussex woman wins first Sky Sports Super 6 £1m jackpot

A Sussex woman has been left ‘shell-shocked’ after winning Sky Sports Super 6 first £1m jackpot.

Grace Berry, from Shoreham, beat more than 1.4 million people to the top prize in the sport channel’s free-to-play football score prediction game.

The 24-year-old guessed four correct scores and two correct results from six chosen Premier League and Football League games over the weekend as well as picking the Golden Goal tiebreaker, where she had to choose the correct time the first goal in one of the games would be scored.

She picked the sixth minute for the first goal in the Arsenal v Bournemouth game as it was the date of her and boyfriend Matt Rix anniversary. Thanks to that date, and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, she is now a millionaire.

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling handed over the cash to the Manchester United fan at a mansion in Hampshire.

Grace said: “It was amazing, I thought it was a joke when Super 6 phoned me to tell me I’d won. I still can’t believe it.

“It just something you don’t expect, ever. I was totally shell-shocked. My boyfriend helped me to pick the results and we chose the 6th minute for the Golden Goal because our anniversary is on 01/06.”

The couple plan to use the money to buy a house.

The usual jackpot for the weekly game is £250,000, however it was quadrupled for the start of the season and had to be won by September 9.

Grace got 24 points for her predictions and was tied with two other players until Jack Rodwell’s 94th minute goal for Sunderland put her top of the leaderboard.

A total of £2.3m was given away in the Super 6 competition last season, but Grace has become the first millionaire.

The Super 6 jackpot returns to £250,000 for Saturday’s round of fixtures.