COUNTY NEWS: Who said romance was dead? Man pops the question on ice

They met two years ago at an ice rink and little did they know they would be at the same spot a couple of years later celebrating their engagement.

Andrew Slater, 22, from Ferring in West Sussex, who manages Worthing Ice Rink popped the big question on ice to his long-term girlfriend, Liberty Langford, 19, from Ferring, last Friday (December 23) in front of festive onlookers.

The pair are are also expecting their first baby in March next year

The 22-year-old who was a supervisor at the ice rink when he first met Liberty, said walking on the ice felt ‘awkward’.

He said: “I wanted to take Liberty back to where we first met and got down on one knee and it was as simple as that.

“It was our two-year anniversary and I saw this as the perfect opportunity – Liberty is quite shy so I held off until after work!”

Andrew said he had planned the romantic proposal for two months and saved funds for the engagement ring in secret.

Liberty, 19, said she was 'speechless' when Andrew got down on one knee

“It was a complete secret to everyone until the day before when I asked her parents and then the next people to know where those who were present when I proposed,” he said.

Liberty, who works with disabled children at West Blatchington Primary School in Hove, East Sussex, said she was left ‘speechless’ when Andrew got down on one knee.

She added: “I did not expect it at all, we had talked about it and I thought it would be next year maybe.

“He did it very well and it was very romantic which is not normally like Andrew!

“Some of our friends and people we know at the ice rink came to watch and it was really nice for them to be able to witness.”

This comes as further excitement for the couple, as they are expecting their first baby in March next year.

The husband-to-be confirmed the two were having a baby boy.

The pair plan to tie the knot in 2019 or 2020.

