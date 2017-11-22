COUNTY VIDEO: Budgie needs someone to look after him over Christmas

Two friends are hoping to find someone to look after their pet budgie over Christmas.

David Bell, 71, and Jerry Richards, 77, of Eastbourne, are going away for eight days over the festive period and need someone to care for their friendly two-year-old bird Billy.

Billy the budgie

Sadly the person who normally looks after Billy cannot do it anymore due to illness.

David, of Old Town, said, “I have grown up with budgies but he’s one of the best I have ever had.

“He’s always pleased to see you. He squeaks and flies all over the place when you come home.”

Jerry said, “He cannot stay in his cage all the time. He likes to sit on the top of his cage and talk to you.

Billy with David and Jerry

“Once he gets to know you he will fly over to you. He will eat anything that is put in front of him.”

Billy has a soft spot for coco pops but his favourite food is millet spray. He loves to explore and chat but is also very content swaying on the swing in his cage.

If anyone can help, call Jerry on 07778 049514.