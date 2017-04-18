Cream Tea and Crafts event for local charity

An afternoon of Cream Tea and Crafts is being held to raise funds for local charity, The Sara Lee Trust.

The event will be held at St Martha’s Church Hall, Cooden Sea Road, Little Common, Bexhill on Saturday, May 6, 2-4.30pm.

Along with a cream tea and mouth-watering cakes, there will be a range of stalls, including: handmade goods, home bakes, plants and much more. There will also have a flower arranging demonstration and an introduction to silk painting.

Entry is free. All proceeds will go to The Sara Lee Trust, who support local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses through the provision of psychological and therapeutic support. For further information, to contribute to the raffle or home bake stall, contact Lindsay on 01424 846729. www.saraleetrust.org