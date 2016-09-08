Crime Commissoner Katy Bourne gives a talk to Bexhill Rotary Club

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne gave a recent talk to a packed meeting of Bexhill Rotary Club.

Katy, newly re-elected for a second term, explained her role and her vision for the future as well as outlining some of her past successes.

Katy told members that she has weekly meetings with the Chief Constable of Sussex and senior officers to discuss concerns raised over crime and policing.

At these meeting Katy can put forward queries and issues raised by local residents.

From feedback from residents and surveys that have been carried out, Katy told the Rotarians that the main concerns appear to be about road safety.

Other issues of concern are the problems of homeless people and that of telephone fraud, where local people have been targeted in their homes by con-men on the telephone.

Katy said she is also interested in helping victims of crime and has set up a local service to assist victims of stalking and people affected by domestic violence.

Lastly, Katy emphasised her willingness to liaise with all sections of the community and the police force to improve the life of people living in Sussex.

The meeting ended with a lively question time and a hearty vote of thanks for such an interesting evening .

Katy’s position of Crime Commissioner replaced the 17 member Police Authority in 2012.

Her role straddles the Home Office and Ministry of Justice meaning she has to spend some time in London.

