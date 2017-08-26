Car ‘crashes’ into garden after driving at 90mph wrong way down A259

Police are hunting for three men who ran from a car spotted driving 90mph on the wrong side of the A259.

A car seen driving at high speed in St Leonards was pursued by police and eventually crashed into the garden of a house in Bexhill on last night, police say.

The red VW Polo had been spotted by a police officer in Pevensey Road in St Leonards just after 8pm.

Police located the car in Bulverhythe Road, indicated to the driver to stop, but he accelerated away, travelling at up to 90mph and on the wrong side of the A259.

Police pursued the car from St Lenoards to Bexhill, but lost contact with it.

However they were flagged down by a member of the public who said it had turned into Chelsea Close in Bexhill, where it was discovered to have crashed.

Three people are reported to have run from the vehicle.

Officers searched for them – including using a drone – but could not find them.

The car was seized for forensic examination and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the Polo vehicle or its occupants.

Members of the public should report information online or call 101 quoting serial 1383 of 25/08.