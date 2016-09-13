Concern for missing St Leonards man

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing man from St Leonards.

Daniel Beeching, originally from Bexhill-on-Sea, was last seen at The Ridge, St Leonards, shortly after 11pm on Saturday (September 10).

Daniel Beeching was last seen on Saturday (September 10). Photo courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-160913-135218001

The 27-year-old is described as white, 5’10”, with short, gelled dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing black skin-tight trousers and black, heeled shoes, together with a long grey coat.

Daniel is left-handed and usually wears a gold chain on his right wrist.

Missing persons co-ordinator Wai Lee said: “This is not the first time Daniel has been reported missing and while he could be in the Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill area, he has in the past travelled to Brighton and Croydon.

“We’d ask anyone seeing Daniel or knowing of his whereabouts to get in touch by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting serial 1711 of 10/09.”

