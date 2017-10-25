COUNTY NEWS: Busy road closed after man ‘pistol-whipped by gunman’

A town centre road in East Sussex is currently closed after a man was allegedly pistol-whipped by a man with a gun.

A Sussex Police statement said Grove Road in Eastbourne is closed: “Officers were called at 5pm on Wednesday, October 25 to a report of a man that had been seen with a gun and another had been hit with it.

“Grove Road is currently closed while officers are working on tracing the victim and the suspect.”

The road is close to Eastbourne railway station and the Arndale shopping centre.