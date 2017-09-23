COUNTY NEWS: Police close off road after report of person with weapon

Police closed off a Sussex road earlier today after a report of someone with a weapon in a house.

Officers were called to an address in Vale Road, Seaford, at 10.10am today (September 23).

Police at the incident in Seaford. Picture: Dan Jessup

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found the property empty. The road was closed for 90 minutes while they were on scene to make sure those in the area were safe.”

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes added: “We are reassuring people in the area we are doing all we can to investigate the details about what they may have seen.

“The road has now reopened and we thank all the residents for their patience.”

Eyewitness Dan Jessup said an air ambulance had landed nearby.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 459 of 23/09.