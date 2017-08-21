COUNTY NEWS: Reward for wanted man in £12m heroin conspiracy case

Police are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Louis Makai, who is wanted for breaching the terms of his court bail.

Makai, 46, formerly of Portsmouth, was granted bail in May from Hove Crown Court after he was the subject of a hung jury following a trial into a conspiracy to supply £12 million worth of heroin supply into Brighton and Hove in 2015.

However, his bail was revoked on August 3 for breaching various terms. Makai is awaiting retrial in November.

Sussex Police said he could be in Sussex.

Detective Sergeant Julian Deans said: "We believe Makai could be in the Lambeth area of London, Sussex or Hampshire. Please let us know if you see him or have any information about him."

Makai is white, 5ft 10, slim with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.