COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man arrested under Terror Act released

The man was arrested in Brunswick Road in Shoreham. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The man arrested in Shoreham on suspicion of terror offences has been released without charge.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena last Monday.