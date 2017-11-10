COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Man climbs on roof and throws tiles at police car

Police have arrested a man who stood on a roof and threw tiles at a police car and houses early this morning.

Officers were called to the incident about 10pm last night.

Midhurst Road. Photo by Donna Allistone SUS-171011-091420001

A man had climbed onto the roof of the property in Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, and proceeded to remove and throw tiles.

Damage was caused to a number of properties and vehicles, including a police vehicle, police say.

Trained police negotiators attended, and at about 2.45am today the man came down from the roof.

A 57-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this stage.

Officers at the scene provided reassurance to local residents.

The local authority has been made aware of the damage and will be further supporting residents.

Video credit: Craig Ward