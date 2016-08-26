Court results from the Observer area

A round-up of local cases from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 3 to August 16.

August 3:

Erham Yuksel (aged 32), of Shacklewell lane, London, pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on April 29. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Jamie Morley (aged 43), of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Rover car on South Terrace, Hastings, on May 14, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his system. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

August 9:

Michael Cassidy (aged 32), of Bristol Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making off with £45 of fuel from Ninfield Road Service Station, Bexhill Road, Ninfield, on May 5 without having paid. He was also found guilty, following a not guilty plea, of impersonating a Special Constable at Ninfield Service Station on the same date.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to driving without an MOT and to stealing a vehicle number plate from Church Road, Catsfield, on May 5. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £45 compensation.

Robert Marples (aged 25), of Trawden, Lancashire, was jailed for a total of 26 weeks for breaching a restraining order. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 2.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by magistrates, for an earlier breach of a restraining order on May 6. Magistrates said that the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous breaches, the repetitive nature of the offence and the psychological impact on the victim.

August 10:

Edgaras Beker, (aged 23), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing aftershave worth £85 from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on July 21. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Stephen Brophy (aged 52) of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on July 23, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Ian Crawford (aged 52), of St Pauls Cray, Orpington, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Junction Road, Bodiam on July 23. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £150.

Theresa Feathers (aged 58), of Belle Hill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Belle Hill, Bexhill and Hastings Police Station, Bohemia Road, on July 22. She was fined £80.

Julia Upton (aged 52), of Marley Close, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Hillside Road, at Beauport Park Caravan Park, St Leonards, on July 23, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order and banned her from driving for 23 months.

Jake Woolley (aged 24), of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on July 23, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg.

He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

Rakim Ali (aged 34), of Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of £20 worth of cannabis. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 12. He was fined £200.

Mervyn Curtis (aged 42), of Tilebarn Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Battle Road, St Leonards, on July 26. He was fined £50.

Kirsty Johnson, (aged 18), of Taylor Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to destroying furniture, walls, bedding and personal property of an unknown value. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 2.

She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Charlotte Harvey (aged 36), of Reginald Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £150 compensation.

Ashley Apps (aged 20), of Harold Road, Hastings, admitted being in breach of a community order by failing to complete unpaid work and failing to provide evidence of absences. He was fined £40.

Ashley Fildes (aged 28), of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a community order by failing to turn up for unpaid work. He was fined £100.

August 16:

Billy Connell (aged 22), of Linley Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm, The offence took place at Middle Road, Hastings, on June 7. The court made a community order with a requirement to attend a domestic abuse programme.

