COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for December 7 - December 12.

Luke Smith (aged 25), of Sidley Street, Bexhill, was sentenced to a community order for throwing a kitten against a wall. Smith pleaded guilty to causing the kitten, Luna, unnecessary suffering during the incident, which took place at Hastings on August 16 last year.

He was given a community order, with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from owning or keeping an animal for three years.

Kirsty Watson (aged 30), of Weavers Way, Dover, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a person after driving a Vauxhall car dangerously on New Road, at Rye, on September 7. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. She was banned from driving for two years.

December 8:

Bradley Bailey (aged 28), of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, made by Hastings Family Court on August 23. The offence took place at Battle on November 13. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley Crane (aged 29), of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to taking a Porsche car, without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Bexhill on September 13.

He also pleaded guilty to driving the vehicle on Deans Drive, Bexhill, on the same date, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg.

He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence at Bexhill on the same date.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for one year.

Ian Garman (aged 51), of Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on May 13 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation and £300 in court costs.

Dean McCarthy (aged 43), of Broadway, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to fraud in dishonestly using a company fuel card to obtain fuel worth £1,835.66. The offence took place between December 19, 2015 and January 4, 2016. He had initially denied the charge but later changed his plea to guilty.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Traffic van on the Ridge, at Hastings, on December 19 2015, while disqualified from driving.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered to pay £1,547.46 in compensation. Magistrates also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Christopher Ball, 20, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, stole a hedge trimmer, two boxes of cut glass, a collection of plates, a collection of cutlery and white pots, two electric guitars, a black Canon SLR camera, black tripod, plates, an iPhone and watches from a property at Ninfield Road, Bexhill, between February 29 and April 29.

He also pleaded guilty to making a false representation by selling items belonging to the victim, claiming he was selling them on her behalf. In addition he pleaded guilty to theft from an automatic meter and stealing a Samsung Galaxy phone, worth £400, from Bexhill on June 12.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of burglary with intent to steal. He was sentenced to a total of 52 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it involved a breach of trust and that they were serious offences committed while a suspended sentence was in place.

Dave Sandland (aged 50), of St Georges Road, Hastings, was sentenced to six weeks in prison after ignoring a driving ban. Sandland pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on the A271 at Ashburnham, on July 31, while disqualfied from driving.

He also admitted to driving with no insurance and being in breach of a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the seriousness of a second disqualification and that the offence was committed during the period of a suspended sentence.

December 12:

Miroslaw Swedrowski (aged 41), of Links Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offences took place at Bexhill on October 18 and November 7. He also pleaded guilty to causing £200 of damage to a pair of glasses belonging to the victim and causing £500 damage to her car. He admitted committing offences during a period of suspended sentence for an offence of driving with excess alcohol and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the serious nature of the offences and previous convictions.

Graham Brook, (aged 45), of William Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio at Bexhill on August 27 with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and banned from driving for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the ‘very low standard of driving and high level of drugs in his system’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.