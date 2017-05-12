COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 3 - April 12.

April 3:

Michael Read (aged 55), of Sackville Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine worth £6 from Tesco at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, on December 30. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Tesco on the same date. He was sentenced to a total of 20 days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offences were serious as they were committed on the day of release from custody.

Daisy Bell (aged 45), of Broadway, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to stealing food and alcohol worth £185.72 from the Co-op store at Winchelsea Beach on February 12. She also pleaded guilty to four other offences of stealing food and alcohol, worth £266.30 from the same store, in January and February. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £251 in compensation.

Dean McCarthy (aged 43), of Broadway, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing food and alcohol worth £571.99 from the Co-op store at Winchelsea Beach. The offences took place in January and February. He was also in breach of a 12 month suspended prison sentence imposed by an earlier court for fraud. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £371,90 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the seriousness of the offences and previous convictions.

April 6:

Grace Hodgins (aged 26), of Leopold Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to four charges of being in breach of a restraining order. The offences took place at Bexhill on March 22. She also admitted being in breach of a community order, made by Hastings magistrates on March 9 for threats to kill and to being in breach of a community order, made by Medway magistrates on December 20, for being in possession of a knife in a public place. The court made a community order with requirements of alcohol dependency treatment and 99 hours of unpaid work.

Matthew Huggins (aged 41), of Churchill Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an axe in a public place. The offence took place at East Parade, Hastings, on March 20. He also pleaded guilty to stealing the axe from High Street, Hastings, on the same day.

In addition he pleaded guilty to stealing a black Craghoppers coat, worth £65, from Debenhams, at Hastings, and attempting to steal Joop fragrance, worth £39 from Debenhams, on March 20.

He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it involved an axe in a public place and that there was a previous sentence for possessing a bladed article in public.

Corbyn Jones (aged 19), of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Fairlight Road, Hastings, on March 20. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jemma Lower (aged 36), of The Warren, Ticehurst, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on March 22.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Luke Woodley (aged 26), of The Ridge, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on March 28, while almost three times over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Michael Jackson (aged 43), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Hollington Park Road, St Leonards, on September 17 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

April 7:

Charlie Weller (aged 25), of Cambridge Road, Hastings, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £225 in court costs for dropping a cigarette end in Cambridge Road, on September 26 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Peter Wiser (no age recorded), of Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £225 in court costs for dropping a cigarette end in McDonalds, Wellington Place, Hastings, on October 19 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

April 10:

Jamie Smith (aged 31), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to the tyre of a vehicle. The offence took place at Hastings on January 21. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £40 in compensation and £200 in court costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

April 12:

Amelia Stock (aged 20), of Mountbatten Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to offering to supply a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Fairlight on February 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Victoria Langley (aged 37), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a foil-lined handbag for use in connection with shoplifting theft.

The offence took place at Church Road, St Leonards, on March 17. She was fined £30 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

