COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 13 - April 19.

April 13:

Stephen Nash (aged 35), of Albert Road, Southsea, pleaded guilty to stealing six jars of coffee, worth £42.90 from Co-op at Hastings, on October 9 last year. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault on the same day. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Adam Smith (aged 26), of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 15. He was fined £40.

Stacey Anderson (aged 29), of Winterstoke Road, Catford, London, was found guilty of assault by beating and causing £30 damage to a necklace. The offences took place at Hastings on August 29. She pleaded guilty to defrauding ESK of £5.99 on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs and £100 in compensation.

Ben Barlow (aged 25), of Arthurs Close, Pett, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 22. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a wrap of cocaine and a wrap of herbal cannabis at St Leonards, on March 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Luke Ogden (aged 29), of London Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking and being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to a zebra crossing beacon pole on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on August 3 last year. He was also found guilty of failing to stop after an accident and pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence. The court made a community order, with a requirement to take part in a Thinking Skills Programme, and banned him from driving for one year. He was also ordered to pay £1,350 compensation and £200 prosecution costs.

Max Whiting (aged 35), of no fixed address, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards, on January 13. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Katrina Coffee (aged 41), of Bexhill, was found guilty of a charge of theft and two charges of fraud. She was convicted of stealing a bank card at Hastings on November 25 and using the card to purchase items worth £31.26 and to pay a phone bill of £249.78. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25.97 in compensation and £50 in prosecution costs.

April 18:

Benjamin Rumsey (aged 30), of Ticehurst Avenue, Bexhill, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Riccards Hill, Whatlington, on June 20 last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which had no test certificate. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

April 19:

Christopher Burch (aged 25), of Horntye Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on March 31, He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Henry Cantrell (aged 33), of Jarvis Brook Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing numerous items of baby clothing from The Card Factory at St Leonards Road, Bexhill, on February 8. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of 42 pills of the Class C drug Diazepam, on the same date. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Dominic Head (aged 32), of Cherry Avenue, Clevedon, North Somerset, pleaded guilty to using a stolen contactless debit card to purchase food and alcohol. The offence took place at Hastings on July 24 last year. He was fined £80 with £45 prosecution costs.

Kenny Jones (aged 32), of Brantwood House, Bodiam, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place on March 14. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Peter Devanny (aged 24), of Cooden Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Peartree Lane, Bexhill, on April 1, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £362 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jay Emery (aged 23), of Jubilee Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Gwyneth Grove, Bexhill, on March 31, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 115 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for four months.

Darren Hellowell (aged 38), of Markwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine, worth £13, from Tesco Express, in Havelock Road, Hastings, on March 30. He also pleaded guilty to two offences of assault, and attempting to steal a bottle of wine from Sultan supermarket, in Robertson Street on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a community order, imposed by an earlier court for being drunk and disorderly. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £63 in compensation. They also imposed a six week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

