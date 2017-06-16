COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 10 - May 17.

May 10:

Rhian Bryant (aged 23) of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Mondeo car. The offence took place at Chambers Road, St Leonards, on March 26. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at St Leonards on March 27 and to failing to stop her vehicle when required to do so by police at Lower park Road, Hastings, on March 27.

She admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for criminal damage. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Brian Lee (aged 64) of Rye Harbour Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi Shogun on Rye Harbour Road, on March 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 100 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

May 11:

Lorenzo Damico (aged 19), of Wellington Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The offence took place on January 8 at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a blood and fluid infuser, belonging to NHS Trust Sussex, at the Conquest Hospital on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation and £100 in prosecution costs.

Kevin Shepherd (aged 64), of New Park Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a statement, on March 25, to claim Jobseekers Allowance while he was in work. He also pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change in circumstances which would affect his entitlement to employment support allowance.

The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Michael Smith (aged 61), of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to making seven indecent images of a child. The offence took place at Bexhill between January 1 2012 and January 12 2015. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. It also made an order to deprive him of his rights to the computer.

Kaymarie Stephens (aged 59), of New Park Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a statement to gain employment support allowance. The court made a community order with a five month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Lee Bennett (aged 32), of Park Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 31. He was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because the offence was serious due to previous convictions. The court also issued a restraining order.

Eboko Masiya (aged 25), of Farley Bank, Hastings, was found guilty of being in possession of a quantity of heroin. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £625 costs.

Jamie Bryant (aged 35), of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in charge of a Vauxhall Astravan on Kennilworth Road, St Leonards, on February 24, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

May 16:

John Henning (aged 25), of Dukes Hill, Battle, was found guilty of stealing items worth £326.68 from Sainsburys, Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, on February 18. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £750 in prosecution costs.

May 17:

Ricky Boswell (aged 24), of Britannia Close, Rochester, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover, on Fontwell Road, Bexhill with no insurance or licence on December 31. He was fined £166 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Daniel Brown (aged 18), of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Collington Avenue, Bexhill, on February 20 with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance, on the same date, and failing to stop for a police officer.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 175 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Buckley (aged 44), of Broseley Grove, Sydenham, London, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at The Bourne, Hastings, on March 1 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous convictions and disregard for court orders.

Christopher Burch (aged 25), of Horntye Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 1. He also admitted to being in breach of an 18 month conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for threatening behaviour. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and 240 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also made an exclusion order preventing him from entering any pub or nightclub in Hastings or St Leonards for two months.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.