COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court fromJune 2 - June 14.

June 2:

Liam Hill (aged 30), of Woking Surrey, was found guilty of resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 4. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

June 7:

Daniel Brocklehurst (aged 36), of Gorselands, Sedlescombe, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on The Street, Sedlescombe, on April 8, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £240 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Helen McDonald (aged 66), of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 19. She also pleaded guilty to causing £34 damage to a pair of glasses at St Leonards, on the same date. She was fined £50 for each offence.

Joshua Westlake (aged 30), of Wilton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Holliers Hill, Bexhill, on May 3, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for six months.

Kevin Bulgin (aged 48), of Shaw Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on May 22. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Sam Cannon (aged 25), of Plantation Road, Faversham, pleaded guilty to causing £1,567 damage to a carpet, cushion and hotel plaque at the Zanzibar Hotel, St Leonards, on April 21. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Lorenzo Damico (aged 19), of Wellington Square, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on March 31. He was given a conditional discharge.

Joel Elmslie (aged 36), of Berlin Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on May 23. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Brenda Cemm (aged 81), of Pontoise Close, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a woman by driving a Peugeot car without due care and attention on Burwash Road, Broad Oak, on December 14, 2016.

She was fined £300 and banned from driving for two years.

June 8:

Kieran Brown (aged 27), of Chambers Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Wellington Place, Hastings, on July 18 last year. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Tracey Dolby (aged 48), of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Combe Valley Way, Hastings, on May 3 while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 111 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order and banned her from driving for two years.

Douglas White (aged 47), of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to three charges of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings on April 7.

The court made a community order and he was ordered to pay £50 compensation for each offence.

Paul Brace (aged 54), of Catsfield Road, Battle, was found guilty of driving a Jaguar on the B2026 at Duddleswell, over the speed limit.

He was fined £1,057 and ordered to pay £660 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

June 14:

Katrina Coffee (aged 41), of Lewes, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar X Type on the A21 at Robertsbridge, on May 12 while nearly four times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 136 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court, for two offences of making false representation.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 30 months.

Andrew Collyer (aged 52), of Hornbeam, Burwash, pleaded guilty to causing damage of an unknown value to property and belongings.

The offence took place at Elphinstone Road, Hastings on May 7. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

