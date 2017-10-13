COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 6 – September 14.

September 6:

Lucy Malcolm (aged 42), of Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on August 18, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 102 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 23 months.

George Marley (aged 24), of Lyndhurst Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis. The offences took place at Hastings on April 7.

He was fined a total of £400.

Jasmine Morton (aged 23), of Portfield Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini convertible on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on August 18, while twice over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £230 and banned from driving for 17 months.

She also pleaded guilty to breaking the 60mph speed limit on Combe Valley Way, on the same date.

She was fined £150.

Jamie Broom (aged 33), of Juniper Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Hastings on August 2.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Darren Smith (aged 18), of Pett Level Road, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fairlight Road, on August 3, while unfit to drive through drink.

He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 19 months.

September 7:

James Golding (aged 37), of Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to common assault.

The offence took place at Hastings on August 22.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of amphetamine on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

September 8:

Benjamin Loft (aged 37), of Drapers Way, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

The offence took place at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, on June 4.

He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £660 in prosecution costs.

Evan Holma (aged 20), of Aston Fields, Battle, pleaded guilty to travelling on a train without having a valid ticket. The offence took place at Hastings on April 13.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £1.90 compensation.

Mary French, of Southcliff, Bexhill, was fined £1,100 for failing to comply with an improvement notice, issued under the Housing Act 2004 to repair a defective central heating boiler. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £950 and £388.26 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Robert French, of Southcliff, Bexhill, was fined £1,100 for failing to comply with an improvement notice, issued under the Housing Act 2004 to repair a defective central heating boiler. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £950 and £388.26 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

September 14:

Lee Foord (aged 46), of Halton Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Hastings on August 13.

He was fined £40 and the court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £40.