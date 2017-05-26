COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from across 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 19 to April 26.

April 19:

Andrew Jameson (aged 36), pleaded guilty to stealing multiple items worth £208 from Tescos, at Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on April 4. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Kyle Gilmour (aged 24), of HM Prison Winchester, pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. The offences took place at Hastings on December 27. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing. In addition he pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Tower Road, St Leonards, on December 21 with cannabis in his system and driving with no licence.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Nicola Glassburn (aged 57), of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £148.60 from Tesco Express in Hastings on October 2 last year. She was fined £40 with £85 prosecution costs.

April 20:

Jayke Hawker (aged 32), of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to sending a telephone message of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing stress or anxiety. The offence took place on January 29.

He also admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court, for criminal damage and common assault. He was fined £115 and the court issued a restraining order.

Bradley Isaacs (aged 29), of Brendon Rise, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on June 25 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £500 compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

April 24:

Daniel White (aged 24), of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £300 damage to a glass door panel belonging to Amicus Horizon.

The offence took place at East View, Sedlescombe on December 27. He was given a six month conditional discharge, fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Stephen Ward (aged 53), of Tower Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place on December 2 last year.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £75 compensation and £100 prosecution costs.

Declan Begley (aged 35), of HMP Onley, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to stealing a bag containing £5,000 from Bexhill on December 17 last year.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison to run concurrent with his existing sentence.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the number and nature of previous convictions.

Kyle Smith (aged 26), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to harassment in breaching a restraining order by directly contacting a woman, taking her car keys and driving off in her car.

The offence took place at Manor Barn car park, Bexhill, on March 22.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a wall and glass door panel at a property in Hastings on March 4 and the commission of an offence during a suspended sentence made by Swindon Magistrates for breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison.

Joseph Hudson (aged 46), of Malvern Way, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when required to do so by police.

The offence took place at Shoreham on August 22 last year.

He was fined £660 with £200 costs and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

April 25:

Michael Reid (aged 55), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and to being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place. The offences took place at Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on March 9.

He was sentenced to 28 days in prison for the assault and fined £50 for the breach. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the nature of the assault, which was committed in a domestic context.

Carla French (aged 38), of Jameson Crescent, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 14 last year.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £125 compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

April 26:

Nathan Beadle (aged 20), of Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Turkey Road, Bexhill, on November 19, without due care and attention. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for four months.

Julie Francis-Lang (aged 61), of Whitelands Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud in claiming Job Seekers Allowance, council tax benefit, housing benefit and employment and support allowance, when she was in employment.

The offences took place at St Leonards between August 2011 and December 2013.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.