PICTURES: Several weapons seized in East Sussex drugs bust

A wicked-looking switchblade was among the weapons seized by Sussex Police during a drugs bust in East Sussex.

The incident, which happened yesterday in Eastbourne, also led to the recovery of a crudely-made wooden mallet, which appeared to be stashed under the seat of a vehicle.

This club was among the weapons seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police

Two smaller knives were also seized by police, along with cash and drugs.

Chief Inspector Emma Brice, district commander for Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden, tweeted the images.

She commended the ‘excellent teamwork’ of her officers which led to the recovery of the items and kept the community safe.

This knife was among the weapons seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police