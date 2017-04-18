Police concerned for missing student in Brighton

Police are growing concerned for a missing student visiting Brighton for the weekend.

According to Sussex Police, Bristol University student Sofia Fareed had come down to the city with friends by coach and had stayed in a local hostel on Sunday night (April 16).

Sophia Fareed, pic by Sussex Police

The 19-year-old was last seen by friends in the late morning on Monday (April 17), police added.

Sofia is Asian, five foot four, very long black hair with some dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a green cardigan, baggy multi-coloured patchwork trousers and carrying a green canvas bag, according to police.

Police believe she is still in Brighton and would like to ensure she is safe and well.

Anybody who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police with relevant information on 101 or online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ and quote serial 314 of 17/04.