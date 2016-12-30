Police release names of motorists convicted during drink and drug-driving Christmas campaign

A nurse and a plasterer are among the first people to be convicted for drink or drug-driving in Sussex this December.

Officers carrying out dedicated patrols and responding to reports of incidents have so far made 187 arrests in the county as part of the Christmas campaign run by Surrey and Sussex Police.

Of these, 24 have already been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

The operation, which aims to educate offenders and raise awareness of the risks of drink and drug-driving, launched on Thursday, December 1 and ends on Sunday, January 1.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: “While the majority of people who drive on our county’s roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don’t think or simply don’t care about the consequences of their actions. Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

“But drink and drug-driving doesn’t just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

“It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

Katherine Latham, 31, a nurse, of White Rock, Hastings, was arrested in Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on December 4 and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

She pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 21 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Anthony Vasiharan, 53, a shop employee, of Bridge Road, Chessington, Surrey, was arrested on the A21 at Salehurst on December 4 and charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 21 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Chay Kastercum, 30, unemployed, of London Road, St Leonards, was arrested in Springfield Road, St Leonards, on December 9, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ben Coney, 28, a plasterer, of Bluemans Lane, Sedlescombe, was arrested in Westfield Lane, Hastings, on December 9 and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Peter Stanion, 69, retired, of Park Road, Bexhill, was arrested in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill, on December 10 and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £750 fine, £85 costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org/).

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs call 999.

