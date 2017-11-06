Police trying to trace driver and passenger after Bexhill burglary

Police are appealing for the driver and passenger of a red Nissan Juke travelling in the Bexhill area on Monday night to get in touch following a house burglary.

A property in Pembury Grove, Bexhill, had cash and two watches belonging to a man – a Rotary and a Rolex with a combined value around £3,500 – stolen from the house overnight between Monday (October 30) and Tuesday (October 31).

What is believed to be a red Nissan Juke was spotted in the area around 9.30pm with two men inside.

Both men are described as white. One is of average build, short dark hair and wearing black bomber-style jacket and the other is of large build and wearing a baseball cap.

Detective Constable Cally Fox said: “We are keen to speak to the two men witnessed in what is believed to be a red Nissan Juke, which was spotted in the area on the night of the burglary.

“If anyone saw this car in the area or has any information in the burglary please get in contact with us immediately.”

You can report any information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1068 of 31/10. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.