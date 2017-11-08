Police warning after nine house burglaries in one day

Police are reminding residents across East Sussex to be on the alert for suspicious activity after nine house burglaries in one day in the Polegate, Westham, Bexhill areas.

The offences all happened between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday (November 7) but police warn that the burglars might strike elsewhere.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Please be on the alert around houses, including your neighbours’ houses, during the day, and dial 999 if you see anything suspicious.

“Please also continue to take security precautions around your own property.

“Keep all wallets, purses, credit cards and car keys out of sight and out of reach

“If you leave your house empty, even if you are in the back garden, lock all the doors and windows.

“An intruder alarm can be an effective deterrent against burglars, seek advice to ensure it is the most suitable for your needs.

“Make it a habit to mark your valuables by using your postcode and house number or name.

“Some articles are unsuitable for marking so photograph them next to a ruler.

“Register your property at immobilise.com, it’s free of charge and can increase your chances of being reunited with your property.”