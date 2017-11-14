Prolific Bexhill offender given antisocial behaviour injunction

A prolific offender has been given a two-year injunction following a period of persistent antisocial behaviour in Bexhill.

Sussex Police has responded to community concerns by applying for the order against Thomas “Tommy” Lake.

The 47-year-old, of no fixed address, has been the subject of multiple reports of antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and criminal damage in the town in recent months.

Now he has been given a list of prohibitions which he must abide by until November 8, 2019. These include the following:

• Causing harassment, alarm or distress to any person.

• Being intoxicated through drink, drugs or any other substance within a public place.

• Being in possession of any open container that contains alcohol in a public place.

• Asking, requesting or begging members of the public for any substance to include but not limited to money, food, drink or tobacco.

• Entering Bexhill town centre as hatched red on the attached plan.

• Attending St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Magdalene Road, Bexhill.

• Attending or entering any religious building or place or worship (to include but not limited to cemeteries, grounds or annexes) in Bexhill, where you have received a written notice of letter informing you that you are not permitted to enter or attend.

The injunction, imposed by Hastings County Court on Thursday (November 9), includes the power to arrest Lake should he breach any of the aforementioned provisions.

He must also engage with a local drug and alcohol misuse programme.

The order will remain in force until November 8, 2019, unless before then it is revoked by order of the court.

PC Les Golding, antisocial behaviour coordinator, said: “Tommy Lake has been a blight on Bexhill for a number of months, causing misery to residents, visitors, business owners and more. His actions and remarks are often fuelled by alcohol, and have occurred at a number of public places, including places of worship.

“This injunction is the result of us listening to and acting upon community concerns. We hope it will provide some reassurance to the people of Bexhill that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.”