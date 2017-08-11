Suspected drink-driver arrested after police follow car with three tyres

Police arrested a Midhurst man on suspicion of drink driving last night after following the gouges left by a missing front tyre.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody after police traced an Audi A5 involved in a collision to a local address, police confirmed.

A police spokesman said the grey Audi A5 collided with a parked vehicle at Bepton shortly before 11pm.

The Audi lost a tyre and was traced to an address at around midnight, the spokesman added. No injuries were reported.

Posting on Twitter, Sussex Roads Police said officers followed the gouges left by the bare wheel-rim.