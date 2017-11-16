Sussex Police warning as work vans are targeted by thieves

A large number of tools have been stolen from work vans across Sussex in the past few weeks, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “We are again encouraging owners to remove their tools overnight, where possible.

“Always make sure the vehicle is locked and secured, even when working close by.

“The majority of this type of crime is opportunistic, and occurs because tools have been left on view or the vehicle left insecure.

“It only takes ten seconds for your valuable items to be stolen.

“Consider parking works vehicles with the rear doors positioned tightly up against a building, wall or fence, and in a well-lit area.

“If parking your vehicle at home, it’s worth considering installing security lighting or even a CCTV system.

“For further advice on vehicle crimes, or other crime prevention, visit the ‘Advice’ section on the Sussex Police website. Anyone with information concerning offences and those committing them is asked to contact police online or phone 101 with details. If an offence is in progress or believed to be imminent, call 999.”